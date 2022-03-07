More than 20 fighters have signed up to take part in the For the Love of Boxing Fight for Lana taking place in April in a bid to raise as much money as possible for nine-year-old Lana Brown.

Lana was born with cerebral palsy and she needs an operation called selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR), which cuts selected nerve roots in the spinal cord to reduce stiffness and could mean she is able to stand and take steps.

Pictured is: Lana with those fundraising for her. Picture: Keith Woodland (060321-9)

With other fundraising efforts already made, her mum Nickki, 52, has so far raised £39,000 of a £45,000 target.

Friends of Nickki, wives Lindsay and Katy Evans from Portsmouth decided to organise the boxing event to help raise the last few thousands.

Katy, 37, will be taking part as one of the boxers. She said: ‘I’ve known Nickki about 20 years and my daughter Grace has had the operation Lana needs.

‘I wasn’t going to do another fight because I’ve done one and it was a bit much but because it was for Lana I stepped in to do it.’

Pictured is: Lana with mum, Nickki Picture: Keith Woodland (060321-5)

Nickki thanked all involved. She said: ‘If we were to reach the target and get surgery it would change Lana’s future completely. And it would change mine as her carer and her mum.

‘It’s mind blowing, I’m just so, so grateful for every bit of support we’ve had. It’s overwhelming, they want to help a little girl they don’t even know.

‘The match is going to be epic, it’s going to be the best night.’

It is planned 22 boxers will compete on the night with up to 15 fights taking place.

Pictured is: Natalie Pollard and Joanne McGee Picture: Keith Woodland (060321-30)

The competitors have been training three times a week since February in anticipation.

Organiser Lindsay, 38, added: ‘We’ve done a lot of charity events but this one is different because it’s not for some big charity – it’s a personal cause – and we can all see where the money is going.

‘It’s going to be a great night.’

Pictured is: Aaron Sinclair and Gavin Potter training. Picture: Keith Woodland (060321-18)

Helping the boxers are head coach Danny Salter, coach Chris Hayden, trainer Dan Tait and physiotherapist Ahmed Osman, who are all providing their expertise for free.

The event will take place at Pryzm nightclub in the city centre, provided by manager Dale Clark.

Join the For the Love of Boxing - Events group on Facebook and message Lindsay for tickets there. Tickets cost £20 each.

A family fun day in aid of Lana’s cause will also be held on March 13 from 12pm to 4pm at the Milton Arms.

Or to donate directly to Lana visit just4children.org/lanas-desire-to-aim-higher.

