Bertie Spencer held a ‘chop-a-thon’ to have his long hair cut off to be used by the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs to children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

The ten-year-old decided he wanted to raise money for the charity, smashing his original target by collecting £1,160 so far.

Jenuine Styles in Waterlooville welcomed Bertie and his family this afternoon as the youngster went for the chop – donating an incredible 12 inches of hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bertie has a 'heart of gold', his mum says.

His proud mum Bridget Spencer says ‘Bertie has a heart of gold and always puts others before himself’.

Bridget said: ‘As parents, we could not be more proud of Bertie today.

‘When we suggested the Little Princess Trust and raising money for charity, he was happy to help in any way he could even though his hair is a big part of his personality.

Bertie goes for the chop.

‘Jenuine Styles in Waterlooville were exceptionally lovely, taking the time to let him choose his new style and supporting him through every snip.’

Bertie opted for a longer ‘Luke Skywalker’ look rather than cutting off all his hair.

Although there were a few tears on the day, Bertie was determined to raise money and support the charity, helping other children by giving his own hair for them to have a real wig.

Bridget added: ‘As a mother my heart bursts knowing he has such empathy and compassion for other people, even at the age of ten, setting an example in such a positive way.’

The youngster with the plait.

To support Bertie’s fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/chop-a-thon.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.