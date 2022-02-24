Title winner Cerys Hewson is now set to represent the UK in Orlando, Florida in November.

The 20-year-old aspiring police constable said: ‘I am so excited, it’s a dream come true.’

As well as being named International Junior Miss United Kingdom, Cerys is also celebrating as she won two other side awards: IJM Dream Model and Miss Publicity.

Cerys said: ‘I’m still on cloud nine and in my little pageant bubble, but now I’m planning outfits and training ready for Florida.

‘There’s incredible opportunities out there, modelling for big designer brands, the face of a prom and pageant shop and of course the International crown and title.’

‘I can’t believe I will be representing the United Kingdom on an international stage.’

While she carries out community work across Hampshire, including her hometown of Waterlooville, Cerys entered the pageant with the title of Miss West Sussex as she was born in that area.

Now, Cerys says she wants her success to inspire others.

She said: ‘I was bullied severely in school, to the point it destroyed me for who I was as a person.

‘However, I’m here today having been crowned my dream title and representing the UK at Internationals.

‘I want to use my title to show girls and women of all ages that no matter what you go through you can always achieve your dreams, no matter how scary or crazy they seem.’

Cerys supports Cancer Research UK as well as Kakembo Street Children’s Charity, which is based in Uganda.

The pageant winner said: ‘My ultimate goal is to use my title to build a school for the children in Uganda where the charity I support is.

‘Many of the children are street children and aren’t given the same opportunities we receive here in the UK.’

‘I have recently been given the incredible opportunity to become a volunteer and spokesperson for the Girl Guiding company and plan to run workshops and events to inspire the young ladies to live their dreams and work hard for what they want.’

