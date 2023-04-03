Fire crews, paramedics and police officers were scrambled to the scene at Priddy’s Hard near Heritage Way yesterday (Sunday) evening. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service they were called to save the boy just before 5pm – with personnel from Fareham, Gosport and Cosham in attendance.

HIWFRS added police officers managed to reach him and pass him onto South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) paramedics. Fire crews left the scene at 5.31pm. ‘Fareham, Gosport and Cosham firefighters were called to a boy stuck in mud near Heritage Way shortly before 5pm yesterday,’ HIWFRS said.

Emergency services were deployed to rescue a boy who was trapped in the mudflats at Priddy's Hard near Heritage Way, Gosport, yesterday evening. Picture: Alison Treacher.

‘Police officers made contact with the casualty and were able to release him before he was handed over to SCAS paramedics. HIWFRS returned to station following the stop message at 5.31pm.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.

