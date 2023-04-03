Ali Abbas became a drug addict while at university before later finding himself in a ‘deep hole’ as his business struggled, a court has been told. In need of paying off a £10,000 debt, it led to the 28-year-old turning to a crime gang to borrow money before he found himself trapped at their mercy.

‘You felt the need to take out a loan from unscrupulous people. In reality it was never going to be repaid because that’s how organised crime groups work,’ judge Richard Shepherd told Abbas, appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court. ‘They hook people in and never let you go.’

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Abbas, of Black Wall Way, London, was arrested by police for dealing cocaine and cannabis on June 22, 2021, in Havant in what the judge said was a ‘serious case’ of ‘bad drug dealing’. Abbas was convicted of supplying Class A and Class B drugs, and possessing a Class B drug of ketamine.

But judge Shepherd said Abbas had ‘extensive mitigation’ as he weighed up whether to impose an immediate custodial sentence or suspend it. ‘You are a man of positive good character and it is a real sadness you became an addict at university and your potential is unfulfilled,’ he said.

The judge continued: ‘There’s no doubt this is a serious case and no one could complain if I sent you to prison for dealing of this nature. On the other hand you have prospects of rehabilitation and prisons are hugely overcrowded.’

Judge Shepherd concluded that Abbas could be spared immediate jail with him instead handed a two-year prison term suspended for two years with a six-month drug rehabilitation programme, 25 rehabilitation days and 300 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £350 costs. ‘I have no doubt the court will never see you again,’ the judge told Abbas, who sobbed and held his head in relief. ‘You found yourself in a deep hole because of your inability to manage your life.’

The judge said drugs have the ‘most devastating effect on communities and rot away at the foundation’ before adding: ‘I see your potential. It’s time for you to fulfil it. It’s now in your hands. It’s time to grow up.’

