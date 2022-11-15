Braving the shave: Gosport mum of five shaves her hair off to raise money for Macmillan
A group of people have shaved their heads for their loved one going through chemotherapy.
Gosport mum of five, Jeanette Thomas, was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer and has been through a ‘terrible couple of months’, but decided to do something for others in a worse position than she is.
After having started her chemotherapy at the beginning of November, she decided to shave her hair off to raise money for Macmillan and the event escalated with a group of people stepping up to also take part.
The event, on Saturday outside her workplace, the Card Factory in Gosport, saw Jeanette’s loved ones and colleagues step up to the shave to try and raise as much money as possible.
Some of her friends also decided to wax their legs, and one of them even waxed his eyebrows which Jeanette said was hilarious.
Jeanette, 45, said: ‘It was quite surreal, I know one of the lads there and he had his eyebrows waxed, he is my oldest friend, I was at school with him and it was just amazing to see people coming together.’
The group have managed to raise £1,055 so far and Jeanette is chuffed with the amount that they have achieved as she originally had a £300 target, but quickly surpassed expectations.
Behind the razor and doing the shaving was a joint effort between Jeanette’s daughter, Kaiya Thomas, and her hairdresser, Debbie Sherman, who cut her mum and nan’s hair since she was a young girl.
Jeanette has not only been subjected to treatment, but her mum also died during this difficult time and she said ‘the lady doing the cutting used to be my mum’s and my nan’s hairdresser so I have known her since I was five or six years old so it was very sad moment for me.’
She added: ‘I am over the moon with it. It was just so surreal that people were walking past us in the street and giving notes over to the fundraiser, which shows how important the cause is.’
Jeanette is continuing her chemotherapy. To donate to her fundraiser, go to: