After having started her chemotherapy at the beginning of November, she decided to shave her hair off to raise money for Macmillan and the event escalated with a group of people stepping up to also take part.

Standing left to right, Connor Lewis, Anne Stigar, Robert Hicks, Marcus Thomas, Sam Thomas, Brendan Thomas, David Ashby, front, Pauline Nolan and Jeanette Thomas. Jeanette Thomas and family and friends have their heads shaved for Macmillan in Gosport High Street Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 121122-43)

Some of her friends also decided to wax their legs, and one of them even waxed his eyebrows which Jeanette said was hilarious.

Jeanette, 45, said: ‘It was quite surreal, I know one of the lads there and he had his eyebrows waxed, he is my oldest friend, I was at school with him and it was just amazing to see people coming together.’

Behind the razor and doing the shaving was a joint effort between Jeanette’s daughter, Kaiya Thomas, and her hairdresser, Debbie Sherman, who cut her mum and nan’s hair since she was a young girl.

Jeanette has not only been subjected to treatment, but her mum also died during this difficult time and she said ‘the lady doing the cutting used to be my mum’s and my nan’s hairdresser so I have known her since I was five or six years old so it was very sad moment for me.’

She added: ‘I am over the moon with it. It was just so surreal that people were walking past us in the street and giving notes over to the fundraiser, which shows how important the cause is.’

Jeanette is continuing her chemotherapy. To donate to her fundraiser, go to: