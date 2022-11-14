As the Christmas period approaches and families begin stock up on presents and festive food, people in the community have also been getting involved in an act of kindness to spread the cheer to children that are vulnerable and disadvantaged.

The Rotary Club of Fareham has been making up festive shoe boxes, which are full of educational, health and hygiene items which were then topped up with a number of toys and gifts to enjoy.

Festive shoe boxes have been donated by a number of people in the Wessex community and the club has received 243 boxes ready to give away to children not only in the UK, but also in places such as Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro and Romania.

Rotarians Terry Dowland and Bob Mussellwhite, with boxes being checked and sent on their long festive journey to disadvantaged children overseas in time for Christmas.

Jon Richards, international lead for Fareham Rotary Club, said: ‘Our members are dedicated to service above self and this really proves what can be done when everyone pulls together. I am proud that our contribution will reach those in need by Christmas thanks to the efforts of all involved.’