Over 30 members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and many local allies, gathered outside the Havant Plaza on Saturday evening to pay their respects at a vigil for Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, who was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path just after 3pm on February 11.

The vigil was organised by Havant Lavender Society LGBTQIA+ and Havant Trans and Intersex Support Network, two Facebook community groups which offer support to members of the LGBTQIA+ community who live and work in Havant.

Organiser and founder of the Havant Trans and Intersex Support Network, Robyn Peel, said: ‘We know that this has affected many people in our community of all ages, especially those who are still at school or may be thinking about coming out to others in their lives. Members of the LGBT+ community do not choose to be who they are.

Dozens attended a candlelit vigil held at Havant Plaza, in memory of Warrington teen, Brianna Ghey.

‘Others are free to choose whether they wish to be friends with them or not and how they handle this. In our society, no one should live in fear for being themselves, whoever they are,’ added Robyn.

Locals came to mourn the loss of the 16-year-old, with some speaking at the vigil to pay their respects and give words of encouragement, including an LGBT+ link officer from Havant Police Station who later said on Facebook: ‘I had the privilege of being invited to the vigil in memory of Brianna Ghey from Warwickshire this evening. It was great to see so many people there and feel the passion in the air.’

Others spoke of the issues which young members of the LGBTQIA+ community face in school, with some living in fear of being bullied, or worse. The vigil was brought to a close by the Rev Bill Stillwell, who said a prayer for Brianna Ghey.

Brianna was a popular personality on social media, with thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

