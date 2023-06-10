The break down happened in St John’s Road and left the ladies panic stricken about whether they would reach their wedding. Thankfully, officers from Hedge End police were on hand to drive them safely to the venue with moments to spare.

The force reported on Facebook: ‘We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John’s Road in Hedge End. The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding.

The brides in the police car on their way to the wedding. Picture: Hedge End Police.

‘We told them to hop in to the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare! We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help.’