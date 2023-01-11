'Bright space' opened in Havant as Hampshire police help children recover from trauma

The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children has opened what’s known as a ‘bright space’ at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s base in Havant.

The foundation creates bright spaces for children who have been impacted by domestic abuse, violence, homelessness and more, and the aim of the spaces is to enrich play environments and help them recover from their trauma.

The latest space, which has been installed in the Achieving Best Evidence (ABE) suite at the station, is designed to help children who will be dealing with trauma and are exposed to incidents that affect them.

A new bright space has been created for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Picture: The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children

Tracy Wilkes-Green, Foundation’s bright space Manager, said: ‘We are delighted to have opened this new bright space for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Children who are having to spend time in an Achieving Best Evidence suite will be going through trauma. We hope this new bright space will help to be a safe environment where their healing can begin.’

The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children was established in 2005, and is operating in partnership with organisations including the police force, refuges, prisons, hospitals and hospices.

The Havant suite has been transformed, and now has a range of resources for children to play with, including art and craft supplies, games, relaxation toys and books, as well as furniture which makes the room more comfortable and homely.

This bright space has been made possible through fundraising by colleagues from Bright Horizons in support of the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children.

DC Jenni Dalziel, Specialist Investigations (CAIT), said: ‘The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children helped to transform our victim and witness interview suites at our training teadquarters at Netley. Those bright spaces have made such a difference to supporting children and vulnerable adults when they need it most.

