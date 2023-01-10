Something long in length was positioned above them sometime between 5 and 6pm, with David prompted to take the photo as it originally looked like a cluster of stars, but when he saw the photos on his phone, he realised it looked more like a structure.

He said: ‘I was minding my own business and with my 19 year old son. And we noticed something odd in the sky. It wasn't moving but it was quite large as it could be seen clearly with naked eye. The next day at same time the object was not there.

The unusual object in the sky over Hayling Island.

‘It is a mystery that genuinely can't be explained. It is clearly manufactured not organic and has defined lines. Too low to be a satellite and it’s not coming into the atmosphere with a trail.

‘Really amazing to witness first hand and get picture of it.’

This comes as a range of mysterious objects were spotted over Gosport on December 29, causing confusion and uncertainty with many at it what was falling through the sky, with some thinking they were pieces from an aircraft.

