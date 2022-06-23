Hampshire-based tech firm Onestream aims to create 80 new jobs following its move to its larger HQ.

The firm has moved from its former 3,000 sq ft premises at Parkway, Solent Business Park, to a nearby 6,000 sq ft office at Solent Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onestream pictured at their new HQ after the company announced bold plans to hire 80 new staff

The office upgrade has doubled the size of its HQ, with the company now planning to grow its sales and customer service team from 40 to 120 by June 2023.

And to mark the move and future ambitions, Onestream staff were treated to welcome drinks, goodie bags, breakfast and lunch by suppliers The Tasty Teapot and Lush Catering, and a prize raffle.

Aaron Brown, Onestream’s chief executive, was excited by the new HQ and said: ‘At Onestream we’re proud to offer the UK’s widest reach with unrivalled capability to provide high-speed, reliable internet to millions of homes in every corner of the UK.

‘We can only achieve thanks to the outstanding service provided by our teams, and as we embark on an exciting period of growth, this office move gives us the space we need to significantly extend the Onestream team.

‘The new premises fits perfectly with our commitment to providing a great place to work for our teams, who in turn deliver superb service to our customers.

‘We are looking forward to a bright future for existing staff and for those who join us in the year to come.’

As well as looking to expand its workforce, Onestream has also launched its new Worklife scheme to support its existing staff.

The programme includes a host of rewards and wellbeing benefits, including gym discounts, personal development support and incentives.

Onestream was founded in 2016 as part of the Onecom Group and now stands independently as one of the UK’s fastest-growing residential internet service providers, with an average of 3,000 customers a month signing up for its totally unlimited services.