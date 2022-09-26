News you can trust since 1877
Burglars make off with £8,000 worth of bicycles from Portsmouth garage

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a burglary that saw £8,000 worth of bicycles stolen.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 26th September 2022, 9:26 pm

On Wednesday, 21 September, at approximately 11.50am, entry was forced to a garage at an address on Gloucester Terrace and two bicycles worth approximately £8000 were taken.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries in the area in order to identify the offenders and are now turning to the public for assistance.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in which £8,000 of bicycles were stolen. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you witness anything suspicious? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist our investigation?’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44220384425.