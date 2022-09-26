Burglars make off with £8,000 worth of bicycles from Portsmouth garage

On Wednesday, 21 September, at approximately 11.50am, entry was forced to a garage at an address on Gloucester Terrace and two bicycles worth approximately £8000 were taken.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries in the area in order to identify the offenders and are now turning to the public for assistance.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in which £8,000 of bicycles were stolen. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you witness anything suspicious? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist our investigation?’