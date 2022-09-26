On Friday, September 23, a 66-year-old man was returning to his car parked in Twyford GP Surgery, Hazeley Road, when he noticed a man taking photos of the car.

When the victim asked him what he was doing, the man became verbally abusive about the position of the vehicle - before headbutting the pensioner.

The victim was then taken into the surgery by a passerby, where he was treated for a black eye and swollen nose.

Twyford Road surgery in Winchester.

Now police officers wish to speak to a man as part of their investigation.

The man police want to speak to is described as being white, aged in his 60s, of stocky build with grey thinning hair. He was smartly dressed and is believed to have parked his vehicle outside the carpark on Hazeley Road during the incident.

PC David Brown, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Do you have a dash cam in your vehicle which may have recorded the incident or the offender in the area?