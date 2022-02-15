Officers were called after someone broke in to the Highlands Road home on Friday between 9.45am and 11.45am.

A safe was taken from one of the bedrooms, and is believed to have been transported away from the property in a white bag-for-life.

The occupant of the address, a man in his 80s, was not at home at the time.

Police are investigating a burglary in Fareham where a safe containing 'sentimental' items has been stolen

The safe contained a number of items of sentimental value, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Among the items was an 18th century book on Latin with a black hard cover and one shilling inside, a knife box from the 1800s with old fashioned red writing on the top, and a white plastic bag containing a white pearl with an authentication certificate.

Also within the safe were two green books, four backs of unopened playing cards, up to five 50p coins emblazoned with bunny rabbits, and several old coins inside a grey money box.

The police spokesman added: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Highlands Road area, particularly near the junction with Kennedy Avenue, at the time and may have seen anyone carrying a heavy item in a white bag for life.

‘We’d also like to hear from anyone who walks or jogs around the area and may have come across any of the items matching the descriptions above, which may have been discarded from the safe.’

