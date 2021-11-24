Havant and Waterlooville FC will host the Silver Fox Charity tournament on March 20 next year.

The event is being organised by 52-year-old dog lover Teresa Flecknall, who lives in Widley.

Teresa Flecknall and Layla

She originally planned to host the match last year, but it was cancelled due to Covid.

Now Teresa is ready to continue raising funds for a cause close to her heart - abused and abandoned pooches.

Teresa said that her message is ‘do you think you have what it takes to beat the rest to win The Silver Fox Five-a-side Charity Shield?’.

She added: ‘It will be open to building, suppliers and contracting firms in and around the Portsmouth area.

‘I think there will be a healthy bit of rivalry.’

Teresa has chosen to raise funds for Silver Fox Dog Rescue, a charity which helped her home four-legged friend Layla from Romania.

Teresa said: ‘I have first-hand experience with the work that they do as I adopted one of my dogs from them.

‘They are made up of volunteers, and have foster homes all over the country and they receive no government funding.’

Contact Teresa on 07766 905345.

Teresa is also set to climb Kilimanjaro in June in a further bid to raise funds for the rescue charity.

She said: ‘I’ve chosen Kilimanjaro as I wanted to be pushed way out of my comfort zone.

‘I guess I wanted to prove that you are never too old to do something.’

Cost to enter is £85 per team and £20 deposit.

