Imperial War Museum handout dated 1944 of Lieutenant Lionel 'Buster' Crabb, the officer in charge of the Underwater Working Party, pictured in Gibraltar. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday November 16, 2007. Photo credit should read: Imperial War Museum/PA Wire

The case of Buster Crabb is one of the most famous spy disapearances in the UK and April 19 will mark 67 years since he vanished.

1956, the peculiar disappearance of Commander Lionel ‘Buster’ Crabb sparked one of the biggest spy mysteries ever – and to this day, the truth is still untold following the extension of the security classification to 100 years, which will run out in 2057.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soviet leaders Marshal Bulganin and Nikita Khrushchev were in Portsmouth on a state visit aboard the cruiser Ordzhonikidze, accompanied by two destroyers.

Buster was last seen at the Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth, where he was getting ready for a mission for MI6 to complete a survey on the cruiser.

Anna Dhalstrom, the bar manager at the inn, said: ‘He was the real-life James Bond, a naval officer and MI6 security service.

‘It is amazing, I have always been a bit of a history buff and this is a dream place to live but the inn itself has an amazing history – it is great.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spy was a brave diver and left the inn before dawn on April 19,1956 with a colleague to meet Lieutenant Commander George Franklin, who was a senior clearance diver.

SEE ALSO: Ceremony celebrating 100 years of Gosport War Memorial Hospital will take place this weekend

They were on board the HMS Maidstone, which was approximately 70 metres from the Ordzhonikidze and Buster submerged himself into the water to carry out his mission but returned to the ship complaining of bad visibility. He went back under and that was the last time he was seen alive.

The governing authority wanted to prevent the disappearance of Buster headlining the newspapers whilst the Russians were still on their visit and a police liaison officer went to the Sally Port Inn to remove any trace of the spy and his colleague bunking there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took the pages of the inn’s registry and burnt them but by April 30, the press were printing speculative pieces surrounding the disapearance.

Police officers in the Chichester area were instructed not to inform the press if a body was discovered.

On June 9, 1957, over a year after he went missing, a body, which was badly decomposed and was without a head or arms, was washed up in Chichester Harbour. The body was of a middle-aged man in a rubber suit and the cause of death was unkown.

It is unclear what happened to the spy in the timings from when he disappeared to when his body was recovered but the inn remains at the centre of the mystery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that James Bond author, Ian Fleming, based a lot of his work on of Buster Crabb.