Now, 100 years later, and in the NHS’s 75th year, Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust will mark the special anniversary by laying a commemorative stone. Dedications will be given by trust chair Lynne Hunt, Tim Davey, Captain of HMS Collingwood, and Colonel Brian Carter of the Royal Marines.Following the dedication ceremony, tours will be conducted around the hospital, highlighting different periods of its history. This will include the recent £3.4m upgrade to its Poppy and Rose Wards which care for some of Hampshire’s most vulnerable people with organic and functional mental health illnesses.