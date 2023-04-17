News you can trust since 1877
Ceremony celebrating 100 years of Gosport War Memorial Hospital will take place this weekend

A ceremony celebrating the centenary of Gosport War Memorial Hospital will take place on Sunday.

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

In 1921 Field Marshal Haig laid the foundation stone for the hospital and on April 28, 1923, the hospital was opened by the local MP, Sir John Davidson.

Now, 100 years later, and in the NHS’s 75th year, Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust will mark the special anniversary by laying a commemorative stone. Dedications will be given by trust chair Lynne Hunt, Tim Davey, Captain of HMS Collingwood, and Colonel Brian Carter of the Royal Marines.Following the dedication ceremony, tours will be conducted around the hospital, highlighting different periods of its history. This will include the recent £3.4m upgrade to its Poppy and Rose Wards which care for some of Hampshire’s most vulnerable people with organic and functional mental health illnesses.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Bury Rd, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230219-5)Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Bury Rd, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230219-5)
Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Bury Rd, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230219-5)
Commemorative cakes will be issued to patients with a special programme which touches on highlights over the 100 years.

The event takes place from 12.45pm to 2pm.

