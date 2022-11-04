As an alternative to the traditional Father Christmas experience, Butser Ancient Farm, in Chalton, Waterlooville, will offer a Winter Magical Adventure to honour the balance of the masculine and feminine energies as the season turns. They are inviting The Deer Queen and Holly King into their magical, ancient houses to greet families and help them celebrate the turning of the year.

Visitors can expect a hint of magic, a taste of the old, make and take crafts, a magical trail, mulled drinks, and sweet treats. The Deer Queen will be summoning back the light in The Horton House, Butser’s reconstruction of an excavated Neolithic building dating to 3800-3600 BC. The addition of a feminine character to the festivities is a nod to the idea of the rebirth of the sun at midwinter.

Butser Ancient Farm in Chalton. Picture: Sarah Standing (260422-5071)

Therese Kearns, experimental archaeologist at Butser, said: ‘The importance of the winter sun is a recurring theme in British prehistory, manifested in the many sites with clear evidence of celebration at this time of year. The building of massive monuments such as Newgrange in Ireland and Stonehenge in Britain demonstrates the importance of marking this time of year which would have been crucial for early farmers.’

Kristin Devey, events coordinator at the farm said: ‘We are delighted to be able to open the farm to the public this Christmas, so more people can experience the wonder of Butser at this special time of year.’