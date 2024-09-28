Call 999 if you see missing teenager whose family are "extremely concerned"
The family of a missing Hampshire teenager are “extremely concerned” for his welfare - with members of the public told to call 999 if they see him.
Aidan Osborn, 19, from Dibden was last seen at around 6.30am on Thursday 26 September.
“We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers are out conducting a search for him,” a police spokesperson said.
Aidan is described as being white, 6ft 1ins tall with shoulder length mousey brown hair and broad shoulders.
He is missing from the Hythe and Dibden area. If you have any information about his whereabouts, or have seen him, call 999, quoting the reference 44240420702.
