Brave Sophie Fairall, a 10-year-old from Stubbington, tragically died in September after being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Throughout her journey, the courageous youngster had many blood and platelet transfusions made possible by donors.

Her mum, Charlotte Fairall, began donating blood after the death of a close friend who had cancer but took a break when Sophie became unwell.

Charlotte Fairall at her blood donation.

Now, she is giving blood again in memory of Sophie and all those fighting cancer – and is encouraging other people to consider donating blood or platelets.

Platelets help to stop bleeding and can help people with cancer or after surgery.

Charlotte said: ‘They always need platelet donors as I learnt that platelets only survive for seven days.

‘Please look into this if you're able to donate blood.’

Returning to the donation centre was an emotional experience for Charlotte.

She said: ‘I became quite emotional when I was about to start giving blood and not only was I crying but I set the member of staff off crying who was about to set everything up.

‘I don't know why but the thought of Sophie was so raw and reminded me of everything she went through.

‘I find it incredibly difficult to think about all the things she had to endure when the end result was still her dying.’

After Sophie’s death, hundreds of people contributed donations totalling a whopping £30,000 in the space of hours, while Stubbington homes were adorned with gold ribbons, the internationally-recognised symbol for childhood cancer.

Donating blood and platelets is one way to support Sophie’s legacy to ‘see the good in every day’.

Charlotte added: ‘You really will save a life. I understand not everyone can for a variety of reasons but if you've never thought about doing it then make this year the one you start.’

