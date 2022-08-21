Calls for ministers to cancel ‘catastrophic’ energy bill increase as families face cost of living emergency
AS DEMONSTRATORS took to the streets in Portsmouth to speak out about the cost of living crisis this weekend, a national trade union centre is calling on the government to cancel a ‘catastrophic’ energy bill increase.
The Trades Union Congress says that more must be done to protect families as inflation figures show CPI inflation is now in double digits at 10.1 per cent.
Read More
Frances O’Grady, TUC general secretary, said: ‘Families are facing a cost of living emergency.
Most Popular
-
1
Firefighters attend single car road traffic collision as driver and passenger have ‘lucky escape’
-
2
Family issue tribute to 'much-missed' Wiggy Symes who died after Fareham dog attack
-
3
Maintenance woes leave ‘angry’ retirement housing residents ‘prisoners’ in their homes and unable to open windows during a heatwave - with one ‘furious’ pensioner left trapped in a broken lift
-
4
Woman assaulted by group of men outside North End pub as police release pictures of man seen in the area at the time
-
5
Portsmouth FC fans rally behind 'speechless' disabled Pompey supporter to get him to Fratton Park tomorrow
‘Ministers must cancel the catastrophic rise to energy bills this autumn.
‘And to reduce future inflationary pressures and make energy more affordable, they should bring energy retail into public ownership.
‘To help people with the cost of living this winter, government should bring forward increases to universal credit and the national minimum wage.
‘And companies that were supported by taxpayer through the pandemic must step up to help too.
‘They should show profit restraint to help keep prices down and to prioritise pay rises for staff.’