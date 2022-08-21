Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trades Union Congress says that more must be done to protect families as inflation figures show CPI inflation is now in double digits at 10.1 per cent.

Frances O’Grady, TUC general secretary, said: ‘Families are facing a cost of living emergency.

Rally attendee expressing the plight of healthworkers at the Support the Strikes demonstration on Saturday. Picture: Mike Cooter (200822)

‘Ministers must cancel the catastrophic rise to energy bills this autumn.

‘And to reduce future inflationary pressures and make energy more affordable, they should bring energy retail into public ownership.

‘To help people with the cost of living this winter, government should bring forward increases to universal credit and the national minimum wage.

‘And companies that were supported by taxpayer through the pandemic must step up to help too.