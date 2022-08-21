News you can trust since 1877
Calls for ministers to cancel ‘catastrophic’ energy bill increase as families face cost of living emergency

AS DEMONSTRATORS took to the streets in Portsmouth to speak out about the cost of living crisis this weekend, a national trade union centre is calling on the government to cancel a ‘catastrophic’ energy bill increase.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:55 am

The Trades Union Congress says that more must be done to protect families as inflation figures show CPI inflation is now in double digits at 10.1 per cent.

Frances O’Grady, TUC general secretary, said: ‘Families are facing a cost of living emergency.

Rally attendee expressing the plight of healthworkers at the Support the Strikes demonstration on Saturday. Picture: Mike Cooter (200822)

‘Ministers must cancel the catastrophic rise to energy bills this autumn.

‘And to reduce future inflationary pressures and make energy more affordable, they should bring energy retail into public ownership.

‘To help people with the cost of living this winter, government should bring forward increases to universal credit and the national minimum wage.

‘And companies that were supported by taxpayer through the pandemic must step up to help too.

‘They should show profit restraint to help keep prices down and to prioritise pay rises for staff.’

