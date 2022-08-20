Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Support the Strikes’ march and rally, called by Portsmouth Trades Council, also saw protesters speak out about the cost of living crisis and the rising bills affecting people across the Portsmouth area.

Demonstrators sent out a message of support to striking rail workers, BT workers, train drivers, bus workers, and refuse workers. Other unions are preparing to ballot members.

Jon Woods, chair of Portsmouth Trades Council, said that it had been an ‘excellent’ rally and a ‘great day’.

The Portsmouth Trades Coucil banner, carried at the front of the march. Picture: Mike Cooter (200822)

He added: ‘We were very pleased with the turnout. We had over 100 people and there were lots of union banners there - a good range of unions and a good lively demonstration.

‘We sang Solidarity Forever which went down well in Commercial Road, and there was a real feeling of solidarity.’

Khalid Sidahmed, an activist from North Sudan who lives in Gosport, gave a speech and played a recording from a group of Sudanese teachers voicing solidarity with those at today’s rally.

Signs on display at the rally in Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (200822)

He told The News: ‘I was there because I want to show solidarity for the working classes here and to deliver a message to stick together and fight together.

‘The cost of living crisis is getting tougher and we want to see more people joining. People have to fight back.’

Jon added: ‘Khalid’s speech went down extremely well. Having a message from the Sudanese teachers specifically mentioning Portsmouth was amazing.’

Khalid Sidahmed, an activist from North Sudan, who came to the event with a message of solidarity. Picture: Mike Cooter (200822)

Sean Hoyle, president of the Wessex region RMT union, said: ‘Inflation is rising, energy prices are going up, people have had years without a pay rise. I think people have had enough.

‘The Conservatives have been around for 13 years and they can’t keep blaming other people.

‘We're the fifth richest country in the world. There is enough money to give people a decent pay rise.

‘We [the RMT] get called a ‘militant’ union but it just means we stand up for our members. ‘They were classed as essential workers and kept the country moving. Many of them went three years with no pay rise yet inflation is running at 12.3 per cent.

Event organiser Jon Woods with Joe Walker from Aslef as he addressed the rally in Guildhall Square. Picture: Mike Cooter (200822)

‘Most unions are talking about balloting.

‘We’re looking at a winter of discontent - by Christmas we could have a general strike.’

Sean Hoyle (President, Wessex Region RMT) addresses the rally, accompanied by organiser Jon Woods. Picture: Mike Cooter (200822)