Annie Samphire was born and bred in Hampshire and she has 110 years of memories of Portsmouth with some of her life changing moments taking place in well-known spots.

The 110-year old was working at the Landport Drapery Bazaar department store in the hat department when she met the love of her life, Harry Samphire, at the Southsea Rock Gardens.

Enamoured with Annie after meeting her in Southsea on August 2, 1931, Harry knew that he had met the woman he was going to, one day, call his wife and he found out who she was and where she worked from one of his friends.

Annie Samphire with the card she received from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723)

He turned up at the department store to meet her once more and from that moment onwards their history together began.

Whilst the family were sorting through Annie’s belongings after she moved into Cams Ridge, they found a diary that belonged to Harry and on the day that he met Annie, he wrote ‘met a girl today, went for a walk’ – he then went back and next to the initial writing, he wrote ‘start to live.’

Sadly, Harry, who worked as a baker for the Co-operative in Portsmouth, died 26 years ago and Dawn remembers him as an amazing person and grandad who is missed by the family.

The pair were also part of the 10 pound pom which is where one million Brits were sold a dream to move to Australia to embark on a new life and the fee to get there was only £10 – but when Annie and Harry got there, Harry was no longer able to be a baker and the next job on the alphabetical list was a brick layer - and that is where they stayed for two years before coming home.

The card sent to Annie Samphire from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723)

Dawn Field, Annie’s grandaughter, said: ‘He was like an angel that had fallen from heaven to look after her for all of the years.

‘It is unbelievable – she is a fantastic lady and if I can do half of what she has done then I will be very happy.’

Happily married for over 60 years, the couple welcomed two daughters into the world, Betty and Margaret, who gave them grandchildren and Annie, who has been celebrating her 110th birthday today with four generations including the youngest in the family, Daisy, who is only three months old.

The Fareham care home decided to put on a bash for Annie who was blown away with the amount of people that had come together to celebrate her and her family members revealed that her secret to a long life is Mars Bars and biscuits.

Annie said: ‘It feels a bit chaotic – I haven’t got a secret, I just keep going.

‘I’m most looking forward to a slice of cake this afternoon.’

As well as a buffet and a beautiful cake, the home had organised live music, balloons and a special visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Fareham, Fred and Lisa Birkett.

Dawn added: ‘It is just amazing isn’t it? She is the 12th oldest in the UK and the second oldest in Hampshire.