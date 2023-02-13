Two Second World War veterans share 100th birthday celebrations over Zoom call

Ken Hobbs, who served during D-Day – embarking from Portsmouth, and Margaret Wilson, a codebreaker at Bletchley Park, first met at a wellbeing centre for blind veterans.

Mrs Wilson was on a trip to the wellbeing centre in Brighton, where Mr Hobbs lives, and the pair have remained friends ever since.

The pair celebrated their joint 100th birthday on Sunday – Mr Hobbs in Brighton and Mrs Wilson at Inspire Youth Arts in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire – surrounded by their friends and family.

Ken Hobbs and Margaret Wilson connecting via a Zoom call to wish each other a happy 100th birthday.

During the celebrations the pair connected via a Zoom call to wish each other a happy birthday and show off their cards from the King.

Mr Hobbs said: ‘It feels fantastic to get to the age of 100. I’ve got a huge family and it was just amazing to have all my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren here with me today.

‘The icing on the cake was being able to share the day with my fellow blind veteran Margaret. I’m looking forward to seeing her in person on her next visit to Brighton.’

Ken Hobbs reading his 100th birthday card from King Charles III.

Mrs Wilson said: ‘I couldn’t believe it when I found out that Ken and I shared the same birthday. Who would have thought that we would make it all the way to 100 years old.

‘I’ve had the best day surrounded by my wonderful family and friends and it was so nice to have the chance to speak to Ken and share a moment between our families.’

Mrs Wilson joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in 1942, starting as a wireless operator before training in vital communications and joining the codebreakers at Bletchley Park.

Mrs Wilson lost her sight much later in life due to age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of sight loss in older people.

Mr Hobbs joined the Royal Army Service Corps in 1942. At 7.30am on D-Day he drove his vehicle on to Sword Beach and remembers it was ‘very noisy’. He says he met a Frenchman at the top of the beach who said: ‘Hello Tommy, I knew you’d come back one day.’

