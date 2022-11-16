Candle sets bedding ablaze at Petersfield home with one occupant burned and given emergency care
BURNING bedding caused by a lit candle injured an occupant and emergency care had to be given.
Firefighters received reports of a bedroom fire at a house in School Lane, Petersfield, on Sunday night. Crews arrived at the scene at roughly 8.15pm.
SEE ALSO: Vehicle 'engulfed in flames' and 'destroyed' in Portsmouth as firefighters rush to extinguish blaze
The blaze stopped by the time emergency personnel were at the property. Emergency care was given to one resident who suffered a burnt arm and inhaled thick smoke.
Most Popular
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Fire crews were called to a house in School Lane, Petersfield, after a bedroom fire on Sunday night. The fire was out on arrival and firefighters removed a mattress and bedding from the property.
‘They also provided immediate emergency care to one person suffering from smoke inhalation and a burn to the arm. Colleagues from SCAS provided further assistance. It is believed that the fire was caused by a candle.’
HIWFRS advised people to keep candles away from flammable objects.