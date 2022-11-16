Firefighters received reports of a bedroom fire at a house in School Lane, Petersfield, on Sunday night. Crews arrived at the scene at roughly 8.15pm.

The blaze stopped by the time emergency personnel were at the property. Emergency care was given to one resident who suffered a burnt arm and inhaled thick smoke.

The bedroom fire happened in School Lane, Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Fire crews were called to a house in School Lane, Petersfield, after a bedroom fire on Sunday night. The fire was out on arrival and firefighters removed a mattress and bedding from the property.

‘They also provided immediate emergency care to one person suffering from smoke inhalation and a burn to the arm. Colleagues from SCAS provided further assistance. It is believed that the fire was caused by a candle.’