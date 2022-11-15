Emergency personnel from Cosham and Southsea were deployed to Anchorage Road yesterday evening. The vehicle was fully ablaze when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the inferno with several hose reel jets. The car was destroyed in the fire. Crews handed the incident over to the police after the flames were extinguished.

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Portsmouth firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Anchorage Road shortly before 5pm yesterday. Crews from Cosham and Southsea were alerted at 4.50pm and arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames.

‘The vehicle was destroyed in the fire which was stopped by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reel jets. HIWFRS handed the incident over to Hampshire Police before returning to station at 5.16pm.’