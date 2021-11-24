Car crashes into railings outside Portsmouth police station leaving road closed

The incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa on Winston Churchill Avenue left one side of the main road closed after the car smashed into railings around 8.30am.

No one was injured.

A Vauxhall Corsa that crashged in Winston Churchill Avenue November 24, 2021

Police were on scene managing traffic.

Paramedics were not called. The road was briefly closed.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 8.32am to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth.

‘No injuries have been reported and the road is now open.’

