Car crashes into railings outside Portsmouth police station leaving road closed
A CAR crashed outside the city centre police station this morning.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:16 am
Updated
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:43 am
The incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa on Winston Churchill Avenue left one side of the main road closed after the car smashed into railings around 8.30am.
No one was injured.
Police were on scene managing traffic.
Paramedics were not called. The road was briefly closed.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 8.32am to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth.
‘No injuries have been reported and the road is now open.’