Car crashes into railings outside Portsmouth police station leaving road closed

A CAR crashed outside the city centre police station this morning.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:16 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:43 am

The incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa on Winston Churchill Avenue left one side of the main road closed after the car smashed into railings around 8.30am.

No one was injured.

A Vauxhall Corsa that crashged in Winston Churchill Avenue November 24, 2021

Police were on scene managing traffic.

Paramedics were not called. The road was briefly closed.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 8.32am to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth.

‘No injuries have been reported and the road is now open.’

