Car driver dies in fatal M27 crash involving two cars, police confirm
Police were called at 5.13pm yesterday (Sunday 26 November) to a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway near Cadnam involving a grey Citroen C4 and a black Audi Q5.
A police spokesman said: “Sadly the driver of the Audi, a man in his 60s, died at the scene. His family have been notified. The driver of the Citroen, a teenage woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.
"If you have any information that may assist us, or relevant dash-cam footage, please call 101 quoting reference 44230484106 or report online via our website here: www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/