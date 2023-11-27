A man died in a two-car collision on the M27, police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 5.13pm yesterday (Sunday 26 November) to a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway near Cadnam involving a grey Citroen C4 and a black Audi Q5.

READ NOW: Man dies in A27 crash

A police spokesman said: “Sadly the driver of the Audi, a man in his 60s, died at the scene. His family have been notified. The driver of the Citroen, a teenage woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.