News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man dies in two-vehicle A27 crash causing delays for drivers

A man has died after a two-vehicle collision on the A27 with a closed section of the road now open.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash happened at Fishbourne at around 6.30pm on Sunday and led to a man dying.

READ NOW: A27 delays

The road between Havant and Chichester was shut amid police investigations but is now reportedly open again. AA Traffic had reported “severe delays” this morning on the A27.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A section of the road was closed in both directions overnight to allow for recovery and forensics investigations. We only get one opportunity to do this, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Related topics:ChichesterHavantSussex Police