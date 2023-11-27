Man dies in two-vehicle A27 crash causing delays for drivers
A man has died after a two-vehicle collision on the A27 with a closed section of the road now open.
The crash happened at Fishbourne at around 6.30pm on Sunday and led to a man dying.
The road between Havant and Chichester was shut amid police investigations but is now reportedly open again. AA Traffic had reported “severe delays” this morning on the A27.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A section of the road was closed in both directions overnight to allow for recovery and forensics investigations. We only get one opportunity to do this, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”