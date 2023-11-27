The crash happened at Fishbourne at around 6.30pm on Sunday and led to a man dying.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A section of the road was closed in both directions overnight to allow for recovery and forensics investigations. We only get one opportunity to do this, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”