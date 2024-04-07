Car explodes into flames on A3(M) as road closed off while firefighters deal with incident
Crews from Horndean and Havant attended the blaze near Clanfield this morning (7 April) around 8am. Two women were spotted at the scene of the large fire that brought traffic to a standstill.
A spokesperson for Hampshire fire service said: “We had multiple calls through to the control room just after 8am. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.
“There was a road closure in place while the firefighters tackled the fire. The stop message came in at around 8.40am.”
Police attended the scene and said no injuries were reported. “Police attended for a very short period to assist with closures at the scene before leaving with Highways to manage. The fire service dealt with the car fire itself,” a spokesperson said.
