Car fire brings M27 to standstill as firefighters battle to put out flames

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A car fire brought the M27 to a standstill as firefighters battled to put out flames.

Firefighters attended Firefighters attended
Firefighters attended

Drivers suffered delays after the vehicle exploded into flames on the M27 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 at 7:45pm yesterday evening.

Three out of four lanes were closed while crews from Eastleigh and Redbridge put out the blaze - with smoke seen billowing into the night sky.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire using hose reels. The incident was handed over to the Highways team at 8:45pm.

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice