Car fire brings M27 to standstill as firefighters battle to put out flames
A car fire brought the M27 to a standstill as firefighters battled to put out flames.
Drivers suffered delays after the vehicle exploded into flames on the M27 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 at 7:45pm yesterday evening.
Three out of four lanes were closed while crews from Eastleigh and Redbridge put out the blaze - with smoke seen billowing into the night sky.
Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire using hose reels. The incident was handed over to the Highways team at 8:45pm.
