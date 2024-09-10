A car flipped over before crashing into a hedge off a busy Hampshire road - resulting in long rush hour queues.

The single vehicle collision around 6am today (Tuesday) on the A34 southbound, close to the M3, led to long delays.

Despite concerns someone had been seriously hurt, police have now revealed the driver escaped virtually unharmed. A spokesperson said: “Police were called at 5.55am this morning to reports of a collision on the A34. The collision involved one vehicle. One person suffered minor injuries.”

Drivers who witnessed the accident subsequently posted on The News’ Facebook Hampshire Traffic and Travel page. One person said: “Car in hedge. Rolled over.”

Another wrote: “Just gone past northbound and it tails back for a good couple of miles.” A third person added: “Just hope all involved are ok.”