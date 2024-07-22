Car on fire after rush hour crash involving two vehicles

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 17:53 BST
A car is on fire after a rush hour crash involving two vehicles.

Breaking news

AA Traffic News said of the incident east of Chichester: “Reports of crash, two vehicles involved on A29 at A284 London Road (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout).

“Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest one of the vehicles is on fire.”

