Car on fire after rush hour crash involving two vehicles
A car is on fire after a rush hour crash involving two vehicles.
AA Traffic News said of the incident east of Chichester: “Reports of crash, two vehicles involved on A29 at A284 London Road (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout).
“Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest one of the vehicles is on fire.”
