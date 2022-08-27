Some of the biggest names in music took to the stage in Southsea Common during glorious sunshine.

One performer that particularly took to the Portsmouth crowd was Declan McKenna.

Before starting his set, he addressed the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I wanted to be - Portsmouth baby.’

Here are 22 pictures of some of the bands and musicians that performed at Victorious festival day two.

1. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands including the Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - The Wombats Photos by Alex Shute The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands including the Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - The Wombats Photos by Alex Shute The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Declan Mckenna Photos by Alex Shute Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands including the Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - The Wombats Photos by Alex Shute The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales