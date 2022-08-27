News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.

Victorious Festival 2022: 22 pictures of bands and musicians performing at day 2 of Portsmouth festival including Paulo Nutini, Declan McKenna and The Wombats

PEOPLE flocked from across the UK to watch these famous bands and musicians perform at Victorious festival.

By Freddie Webb
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:56 pm

Some of the biggest names in music took to the stage in Southsea Common during glorious sunshine.

One performer that particularly took to the Portsmouth crowd was Declan McKenna.

MORE LIKE THIS: Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival, Huge crowds pack out Southsea Common and Castle Field as day 2 featuring Declan McKenna, Paulo Nutini and Bastille wows festivalgoers

Before starting his set, he addressed the crowd: ‘I woke up this morning and I knew where I wanted to be - Portsmouth baby.’

Here are 22 pictures of some of the bands and musicians that performed at Victorious festival day two.

1. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands including the Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - The Wombats Photos by Alex Shute

The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales

2. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands including the Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - The Wombats Photos by Alex Shute

The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales

3. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Declan Mckenna Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales

4. Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands including the Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - The Wombats Photos by Alex Shute

The Wombats performing on the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Portsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 5