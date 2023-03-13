Black and white 12-year-old Jasper and all black 15-year-old Hurley are both looking for homes where they can play, explore and enjoy life.

Kate Stapleford, Cats Protection’s Gosport branch coordinator, said: ‘As a charity we have found that cats who are over 11 years old can take up to three times longer to home than kittens and yet Jasper and Hurley could be considered poster-boys for the benefits of adopting a cat with a few more years to his name. Both are a real treat to have in care and are the type of relaxed lap-cat with lovely personalities that most people imagine when they picture life with a cat.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasper has been at the centre since December last year and has had two previous owners that they are aware of, and spent some time at another rescue centre before going to Gosport.

Hurley is looking for a new home. Picture: Cats protection Gosport

A quiet adult home with a welcoming garden would be ideal for Jasper as he is initially quite shy but enjoys being stroked and brushed, and he enjoys feather toys as well as his scratching post.

Alongside Japser is Hurley, who is easy going and enjoys a nap throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurley’s fosterer believes that he would fit into any schedule and would be best suited to an adult home where he can be the only pet.

Jasper is looking for a new home. Picture: Cats protection Gosport

ccess to a garden would give a new addition to his regime and provide him with opportunities to investigate the world around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate added: ‘I’d really encourage anyone looking to adopt a cat to look past Jasper and Hurley’s age and focus on their brilliant temperaments and gentle ways of bringing life and love to a home.

‘We give them as many home-comforts as possible while they are with us but branch care is no substitute for being settled in a home of their own and we can’t wait to find the right families for each of them.’