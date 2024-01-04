News you can trust since 1877
Cats Protection volunteer reunites family with long haired cat Strawberry who went missing nine years ago

A family have had a joyous start to the year after they were reunited with their cat, Strawberry, who went missing in 2014.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT
Long-haired Strawberry went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023 thanks to a microchip and a charity volunteer.

Around two years ago, someone living around three miles away in the St Budeaux area of Plymouth found Strawberry in a sorry state and fed her whenever possible. In December, they contacted Cats Protection’s Plymouth branch after becoming concerned about the animal’s health.

Lizzie Smith, a lost and found volunteer at the branch, said Strawberry, who is now 11, was “covered in fleas” but was microchipped – but it proved very hard to find her owners.

Undated handout photo issued by the Cats Protection of (from left to right) Emily and Lee Harris-Joce with Lizzie Smith from Cats Protection with Strawberry, the Long-haired cat that went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023. Photo credit should read: Jo Harris-Joce/PA WireUndated handout photo issued by the Cats Protection of (from left to right) Emily and Lee Harris-Joce with Lizzie Smith from Cats Protection with Strawberry, the Long-haired cat that went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023. Photo credit should read: Jo Harris-Joce/PA Wire
Undated handout photo issued by the Cats Protection of (from left to right) Emily and Lee Harris-Joce with Lizzie Smith from Cats Protection with Strawberry, the Long-haired cat that went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023. Photo credit should read: Jo Harris-Joce/PA Wire

Lizzie said: “The email linked with Strawberry’s chip was incorrect, so I phoned the number and left a message.

“After receiving no answer, I went to the address linked with Strawberry’s record a few days later but her owners had moved on.

“Running out of options I searched social media and luckily her owners have a distinctive surname, so I sent a message to a lady with the same name, asked if she was missing a cat and added a strawberry emoji.

“Her owner Jo responded almost immediately, she was in shock and elated, it was an emotional moment all round.”

Photo issued by the Cats Protection of Jo Harris-Joce with Strawberry, the Long-haired cat went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023. Photo credit should read: Jo Harris-Joce/PA WirePhoto issued by the Cats Protection of Jo Harris-Joce with Strawberry, the Long-haired cat went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023. Photo credit should read: Jo Harris-Joce/PA Wire
Photo issued by the Cats Protection of Jo Harris-Joce with Strawberry, the Long-haired cat went missing in June 2014 after failing to return to her home in Stoke, Plymouth, but was reunited with her owners – Lee and Jo Harris-Joce – in December 2023. Photo credit should read: Jo Harris-Joce/PA Wire

It was Lee Harris-Joce, 43, and his 12-year-old daughter Emily who were the first to see their cat again and it was an emotional reunion. Lizzie met Lee and Emily at Exeter service station to “shorten the journey for everyone” as the family now live in Portsmouth.

Lee said: “We kept Strawberry’s microchip active in the hope that one day she may be found and we would always have that link.

“I was absolutely shocked when I heard the news that Strawberry had been found.

“My daughter was in tears when we told her, she’s so glad to have her back.

“Strawberry recognised us immediately and has not stopped purring since coming home - it really was a Christmas miracle.”

Richard Weeks, a store manager at Jollyes on Coypool Retail Park in Plymouth, was also part of the “Christmas miracle” as he donated a carrier and blanket in time for the reunion.

Richard said: “I was in the office when Lizzie came into the store, and a member of staff called me on to the shop floor where Lizzie explained the situation.

“I was so taken back by it and the right thing to do was to help as much as I could after hearing about this amazing story of Strawberry and her long-lost family – just in time for Christmas as well.”

Strawberry’s microchip has since been updated and she is settling back into her life with her family. For more information about the Cats Protection’s and what the volunteers do, visit the website. Click here for more information.

