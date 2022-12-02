A Gosport Bengal cat has been caught getting up to mischief in Poundstretcher
A MISCHIEVOUS Bengal cat has gone on an adventure in Gosport’s Poundstretcher after sniffing out the pet isle.
Tilly, a Bengal cat that lives near Gosport town centre, has got up to all sorts of mischief in her 14 months of life, but one adventure has topped the rest, after she sniffed her way into Poundstretcher.
The feline found herself following the smell of her dinner, and ended up in the pet aisle of the shop, but she struggled making any head way in securing herself any treats even after clambering onto the shelf for any loose food.
After photos of her in the store appeared on Gosport Aware, it triggered a rampage of comments of Gosport residents that are also familiar with the cheeky cat.
Her owner, Caroline Oaks, 38, said: ‘I think it is hilarious, obviously a lady that was in Poundstretcher saw her sniffing around the pedigree and she posted it on Gosport Aware an it is got loads of people saying that they know Tilly.
‘She has been in the job centre, in Morrisons and she was caught in the bank playing with the baubles on their Christmas tree. I think she makes everyone smile and then off she goes onto something else.
‘She goes out in all weather, she has been known for getting in the bath before so even if it is raining, she will wander off.
‘It just makes me laugh, it makes my children happy. My son went on a school trip and she followed him to the museum.’
Although Caroline had Tilly chipped, the minx kept finding herself being taken to the vets after going on adventures in Gosport, so she now has a bright blue collar on with her address on.
Caroline added: ‘Obviously I do worry about her being taken or ending up in someone’s car boot by mistake and ending up in Manchester, but she is so friendly and makes everyone smile, which makes me happy.’
The post on the Gosport Aware Facebook group has seen dozens of people relay their experiences with friendly Tilly, whether they be finding her in their car or being followed into town.