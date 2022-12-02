The feline found herself following the smell of her dinner, and ended up in the pet aisle of the shop, but she struggled making any head way in securing herself any treats even after clambering onto the shelf for any loose food.

Tilly Oaks the Bengal cat on an adventure in Pound Stretcher

Her owner, Caroline Oaks, 38, said: ‘I think it is hilarious, obviously a lady that was in Poundstretcher saw her sniffing around the pedigree and she posted it on Gosport Aware an it is got loads of people saying that they know Tilly.

‘She goes out in all weather, she has been known for getting in the bath before so even if it is raining, she will wander off.

‘It just makes me laugh, it makes my children happy. My son went on a school trip and she followed him to the museum.’

Although Caroline had Tilly chipped, the minx kept finding herself being taken to the vets after going on adventures in Gosport, so she now has a bright blue collar on with her address on.

Caroline added: ‘Obviously I do worry about her being taken or ending up in someone’s car boot by mistake and ending up in Manchester, but she is so friendly and makes everyone smile, which makes me happy.’