Champagne and cake for Fareham's Betty Heath on her 95th birthday

Betty Heath, centre, with her daughter Jane and son-in-law Andrew.

Celebrating this milestone at Fernes Care Home, Catisfield, with friends, family and staff, Betty says: ‘It’s an achievement, you can’t do anything about it so make the most of it.’

Born on May 20, 1926, in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, Betty now enjoys living near Fareham where she is regularly visited by her daughter Jane and son-in-law Andrew.

Throughout her life, Betty always worked in an office. It was through work she met her husband Barry and the couple tied the knot on Boxing Day in 1964.

Betty Heath on her 95th birthday.

An expert at Scrabble and a fan of football, Betty likes to keep busy and has several hobbies. She has good memories of caravan holidays and was an avid knitter.

To celebrate her milestone birthday, Betty was visited by her daughter and son-in-law to enjoy a glass of Champagne and a special birthday cake made by the home’s head chef.