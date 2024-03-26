Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a statement made following the incident, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "This afternoon crews attended a fire at a flat in Chandler’s Ford. The fire was caused by cooking that had been left unattended. A working smoke alarm alerted a neighbour to the fire and they called it in. Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire before carrying out home fire safety visits and delivered community safety materials to neighbouring properties."