Breaking

Chandler's Ford home catches ablaze as firefighters extinguish fire casused by unattended cooking

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a Hampshire home which caught ablaze after residents left their cooking unattended.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fire took place in Chandler's Ford yesterday afternoon and firefighters were called after a neighbour was alerted by a smoke alarm.

In a statement made following the incident, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "This afternoon crews attended a fire at a flat in Chandler’s Ford. The fire was caused by cooking that had been left unattended. A working smoke alarm alerted a neighbour to the fire and they called it in. Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire before carrying out home fire safety visits and delivered community safety materials to neighbouring properties."

Related topics:FireHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.