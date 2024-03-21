Police, paramedics and a fire crew scrambled to the scene outside the Green Posts pub in London Road, Hilsea, this afternoon.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they were informed about the collision involving two vehicles at 4.13pm.
Pictures show personnel working at the scene, and damage shown to a white Ford.
The police spokesman added that minor injuries were reported at the scene. He said: “We were called at 4.13pm today to reports of a collision on London Road. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”
