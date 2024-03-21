Police, paramedics and a fire crew scrambled to the scene outside the Green Posts pub in London Road, Hilsea, this afternoon.

NOW READ: Emergency services rush to scene of crash outside pub

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they were informed about the collision involving two vehicles at 4.13pm.

Pictures show personnel working at the scene, and damage shown to a white Ford.

The police spokesman added that minor injuries were reported at the scene. He said: “We were called at 4.13pm today to reports of a collision on London Road. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”

1 . London Road Crash Emergency services scrambled to the scene of a crash outside Green Posts in London Road, North End, this afternoon. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . London Road Crash The collision took place at 4.13pm this afternoon. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . London Road Crash Police said minor injuries were reported at the scene. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales