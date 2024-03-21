Pictures of scene as emergency services deployed to crash outside Green Posts pub in Portsmouth

Emergency services have been deployed to a crash outside a pub.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Mar 2024, 17:58 GMT

Police, paramedics and a fire crew scrambled to the scene outside the Green Posts pub in London Road, Hilsea, this afternoon.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they were informed about the collision involving two vehicles at 4.13pm.

Pictures show personnel working at the scene, and damage shown to a white Ford.

The police spokesman added that minor injuries were reported at the scene. He said: “We were called at 4.13pm today to reports of a collision on London Road. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”

