Previously Grace has run stalls selling toys, chocolates, sweets and other assorted goods for children, raising approximately £900.

Grace at one of her fundraising stalls.

She said as many people as possible were welcome, and that the mum and daughter wanted to ‘make it as lovely a day as possible.’

The inspiration for choosing the British Heart Foundation was Grace’s great-grandmother and great-uncle who both struggled with heart conditions.

The event is on March 26 at Wickham Park, which is off Titchfield Lane, north of Fareham.

Sarah and Grace McElhinney.

Last year Grace gave away her old toys and clothes to children in Ukraine, ran a charity stall at St Mary’s Church, and used extra funds raised to surprise families by knocking at the door with boxes of chocolates for Christmas.

She was nominated for the Child of Britain award and the Pride of Britain Award in the GMTV young fundraiser of the year category.