Charity: 11-year-old charity champion is holding a golf event to raise money for different causes
Over £300 has been raised so far for a charity golf and family fun day, run by 11-year-old Portsmouth fundraising champion, Grace McElhinney.
The event will be at Wickham Park Golf Club, with a reduced entrance fee for golfers, as well as proceeds from a sweet stall, bouncy castle and hoopla, going towards the British Heart Foundation, Wave 105 Cash for Kids and QA Hospital.
Previously Grace has run stalls selling toys, chocolates, sweets and other assorted goods for children, raising approximately £900.
Grace’s mum, Sarah McElhinney, said they ‘wanted a change from the sales’, and that since her dad plays golf, it was an obvious choice.
She said as many people as possible were welcome, and that the mum and daughter wanted to ‘make it as lovely a day as possible.’
The inspiration for choosing the British Heart Foundation was Grace’s great-grandmother and great-uncle who both struggled with heart conditions.
The event is on March 26 at Wickham Park, which is off Titchfield Lane, north of Fareham.
Last year Grace gave away her old toys and clothes to children in Ukraine, ran a charity stall at St Mary’s Church, and used extra funds raised to surprise families by knocking at the door with boxes of chocolates for Christmas.
She was nominated for the Child of Britain award and the Pride of Britain Award in the GMTV young fundraiser of the year category.
A small portion of the sales from the event will go forward to funding subsequent charitable endeavours.