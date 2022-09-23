Young fundraising champion Grace McElhinney, who has made headlines with her previous charity work in support of Wave105 Cash for Kids, British Heart Foundation, and QA Hospital, is set to host a charity golf day in Portsmouth next March.

Along with mum Sarah, 11-year-old Grace runs her own charity, Help Others Together, holds regular fundraising stalls selling sweets, pocket money toys, and homemade items.

Sarah and Grace McElhinney.

Sarah said: ‘We have been setting up our stall at different sales every month for the past year, and thank you to everyone who has come along and supported us.

‘Next year we will still be holding our monthly sales and look forward to seeing everyone there.

‘However, we decided that we would also like to add other events to our charity fundraising, the first of these is the golf day in March.

‘Grace keeps surprising us with her efforts and ideas on how to raise money for people who need it.

Grace at one of her fundraising stalls.

‘She has taken on board the current cost of living situation and it has made her more determined to help more people.

‘We are so proud of her and her mature attitude and understanding.’

The charity golf day will take place on Sunday, March 19, at Portsmouth Great Salterns in Eastern Road. The cost is £35 per person - a £25 green fee plus a £10 minimum charity donation.

At least 50 people need to sign up to take part, and funds raised will go to Cash for Kids, the British Heart Foundation, and QA Hospital.

Grace, who lives in Horndean with her family, added: ‘My Dad plays golf regularly and I was thinking that it would be really nice if we could do some fundraising days, so that we can have fun while also raising money.

‘I realise that with the current situation with rising bills, people might need charities like Cash for Kids more than ever, and charities or QA Hospital may see their fundraising reduced, so I would like to try to help with this.’