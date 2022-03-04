Portsmouth charity sending expedition to Ukraine collects over 500 boxes of aid in a day and receives praise from Stephen Morgan
DONATIONS continue to flood in as a Portsmouth charity collected hundreds of aid packages in a day.
The Parenting Network is planning to send a humanitarian expedition to Polish-Ukrainian today.
A desperate rallying call has paid off, as over 500 boxes were sent to the charity, based at Portsmouth Guildhall, yesterday.
As it stands, over £8,500 has been raised in financial contributions, which will fuel the journey to Eastern Europe and buy more supplies.
Chief executive Matt Foster is leading the contingent, which will meet up with colleagues from Bridge to Unity and Polish aid agency Zintegrowana Służba Ratownicza.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan assisted the charity yesterday in organising donations, which included blankets, nappies, baby wipes, toiletries, baby comforters, sanitary items and other essentials.
He has praised the amazing achievement.
He said: ‘Portsmouth has been deeply moved by the suffering caused by the unprovoked and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine and its citizens, and I have received so many inquiries from constituents wanting to know how they can show their solidarity and support.
‘The generosity of our city always shines through in times of crises.
‘That’s why I am so pleased that our city’s own Parenting Network are bringing people together to help deliver essential supplies to the people of Ukraine.
‘My huge thanks to Matt and his team for helping our city support the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.’
Chief operating officer for The Parenting Network, Shelly Crocker, has been overwhelmed by the support from Portsmouth residents, and said it was ‘astronomical’.
She told The News in an interview on Wednesday: ‘We just deeply wanted to help in some way, and we are so well resourced with the baby bank that we probably thought we could do something.
‘Portsmouth is a remarkable city, and we should never underestimate our ability to show love, kindness and compassion to those who need it most.
‘From our experiences, we’ve never doubted the kindness that the local community show when someone is in need.’