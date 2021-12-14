Charity dart marathon Caption: Charity dart marathon raising money for children at the E1 Ocean Ward Credit: Jamie Gunn

Friends and family of nine-year-old Danielle Grant gathered at the Miners Arms, Funtley,Fareham on December 12 to carry out a 12-hour dartathon, raising funds and awareness for the young people cared for by the E1 Ocean Ward.

The E1 Ocean Ward at Southampton General Hospital cares for babies, young children and young adults up to the age of 18 with heart or lung problems, also providing information and support to their families.

This is a charity close to the heart of Louise and Wayne Grant, having lost nine-year-old daughter Danielle just a year after she was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with severe arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart is less able to pump blood effectively.

Louise said: ‘Ocean Ward is very close to us, when Danni was there they made her feel special, making it practically a home from home. She spent an awful lot of time on that ward and the nurses and play staff were amazing.’

Following the couple’s heart-breaking loss, Louise, who had been pregnant while her oldest battled the condition, gave birth to a twin girl and boy.

They quickly discovered that one of her youngest, Mia, had been born with the same condition as her sister.

‘Cardiologists told us to treasure every minute with her as it was uncertain how long she would live for, she is 13 now and regularly attends Southampton general for check ups,’ said Louise.

However the couple say their last check up with 13-year-old Mia was a ‘knock back’ when they were informed that her condition had worsened and that she is now at an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Louise said about daughter Mia: ‘I have to say this child amazes us every single day and has not once let her condition dictate her life. She's a fighter, very strong willed and very stubborn.’

Despite this tough news, keen fundraiser and father Wayne organised the charity drive and 12-hour dartathon, as team leader at the Miners Arms, and managed to raise £2,034.75 for the charity, supported by their friends and family.

‘Christmas in hospital can be very daunting for families and children,’ said Louise.

‘This is an amazing charity and helps parents and also the children have things they need on the ward.’

To donate to the cause visit gofundme.com/f/friends-and-family-of-ocean-ward-rcn-1145013.

