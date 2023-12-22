The incident is reported to have occurred between 5pm on Friday, December 15 and 8.15am on Saturday, December 16. During the incident, the front door of the charity shop was forced open and glass smashed in the process, but no items were stolen. The police believe the men in the images, captured on CCTV in Station Road, New Milton, in the early hours of the morning, can help with the investigation and the police would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with them regarding the incident.