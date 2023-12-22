Charity shop Revitalise in New Milton victim of burglary where door was forced open and glass was smashed
The incident is reported to have occurred between 5pm on Friday, December 15 and 8.15am on Saturday, December 16. During the incident, the front door of the charity shop was forced open and glass smashed in the process, but no items were stolen. The police believe the men in the images, captured on CCTV in Station Road, New Milton, in the early hours of the morning, can help with the investigation and the police would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with them regarding the incident.
If you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the police investigation, contact the police by calling 101 quoting 44230512909. Alternatively, report information online. Click here for more information.