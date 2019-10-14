CHARITY supporters took to their kayaks despite the wet weather for an annual challenge to navigate around Hayling Island.

The Round the Island Kayak Event saw more than 40 entrants on Saturday in wet but calm weather, after previously being postponed from September 28 due to strong winds.

Baz Marsh and son Lewis land at the rest station at the Inn on the Beach during the Hayling Round the Island Kayak Event 2019

Raising funds for the RNLI and the Fire Fighters Charity, the event attracted kayakers from across the area to the seventh annual event which has raised more than £30,000 over the years.

Danny Easom-Taylor arrived in a frock and brought his teenage daughter and her friend who found it tough and had to retire but Danny went on to win the best moment award.

The Hill family from Hayling made it home with mum Sue being the oldest lady entrant. Sue said: ‘It was tiring and I was cold and the waves on the last section were hard work.’

Baz Marsh and his son Lewis tackled the surf at the Inn on the Beach in a two-man kayak but the sea across Hayling Bay was very calm.

Kerry James, head of the Fire Fighters Charity in the south east, took part with colleague Kevin Biles and both completed the event in under three hours.

Kerry said: ‘It was a really well-organised event and we had wet but otherwise good conditions, but it was very tiring and sitting in the kayak made my hips ache!’

The Rapid Relief Team, part of a global network of catering support for charitable events, supported the event with hot drinks and burgers.