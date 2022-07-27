In late February 2022, the council arranged for the charity Stella’s Voice to utilise a unit free of charge in the Meridian Shopping Centre for the collection of donations for the Ukrainian Appeal.
The charity is moving out of this unit into a large local warehouse, but two ‘Ukrainian Collection’ trolleys will be kept under the centre’s escalator.
Rob Fryer, centre manager said: ‘Working with Wayne Keeping and the rest of his team to help maximise the awareness of their efforts, the donations for this cause from the good people of Havant has been eye-opening.
‘We are all amazed at the hard work of the volunteers and the ongoing generosity in the form of material donations that the people of Havant have contributed, along with monies which now stand at a superb £1,500.’
The council has also donated the shelf racking from the unit for use in the charity’s warehouse in Moldova.