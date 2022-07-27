In late February 2022, the council arranged for the charity Stella’s Voice to utilise a unit free of charge in the Meridian Shopping Centre for the collection of donations for the Ukrainian Appeal.

The charity is moving out of this unit into a large local warehouse, but two ‘Ukrainian Collection’ trolleys will be kept under the centre’s escalator.

Rob Fryer, centre manager said: ‘Working with Wayne Keeping and the rest of his team to help maximise the awareness of their efforts, the donations for this cause from the good people of Havant has been eye-opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stella's Voice volunteers at the Meridian Shopping Centre.

‘We are all amazed at the hard work of the volunteers and the ongoing generosity in the form of material donations that the people of Havant have contributed, along with monies which now stand at a superb £1,500.’