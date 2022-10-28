Children and adults dazzled as they took on walk in memory of loved ones and to raise £20,000 for Rowans Hospice at Portsmouth dockyard
FAMILIES dazzled with excitement as they took on a walk in memory of loved ones and to help a ‘great’ hospice raise £20,000.
Around 500 people took part in the Starlit Walk around the world-famous Historic Dockyard on Thursday for Rowans Hospice Charity.
Children and adults were a sea of colour in fancy dress - with a pumpkin or two thrown in - as they embraced the sponsored walk by either walking the one and a half or three mile routes.
Excitement filled the air as they took on the challenge while enjoying the entertainment during the walk before receiving a special Starlit medal at the end. A thumping samba band had kicked things off in style to get everyone hyped up.
Nikki Dorrell, 40, was with her Husband Phill, 43, and their children Ava, 9, and Hallie, 3. ‘It’s such a good cause that is close to a lot of people’s hearts. Rowans have been a great supporter of my family over the years with my nan and grandad,’ the Havant mum said.
Louise Cooper, 41, of Havant, was with her three children Stanley Cooper, 5, Imogen and Nancy, both 8. ‘We try and do anything we can to help Rowans. Both my nans went there so it is special to me. Hopefully we can raise as much as possible. It’s a lovely place and they care so much about people,’ she said.
Kim White, 37, of Paulsgrove, was with her daughters Eveylyn, 7, and Aimee, 10. She said: ‘The girls have been so excited about it and telling everyone about it.’
Jodie Collins, 35, of North End, was with her Bedhampton friend Martina Chandlier, 41, and their daughters, Starr Rance, 4, and Ivy Hickman, 5, respectively.
They said: ‘It’s lovely to get dressed up and to have fun walking in a place with such history and raising money for Rowans.
‘It’s very exciting. There’s so much to do.’
Ruth White, CEO of Rowans, said: ‘Many of the children were walking in memory of people who have died not just in the hospice but because they want to celebrate the lives of someone in their family no longer with them.
‘There were also people coming along purely for the fun of it. It’s a lovely sparkly affair with children dressed up.’