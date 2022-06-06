St Mary’s Catholic Primary School channelled their patriotism as students took part in a fun filled day, spending the morning creating bejewelled crowns and placemats ready for their Jubilee bash at lunch time.

The children were brimming with excitement as they ate a Jubilee picnic fit for royalty and were involved in street party where they all tucked into ice cream in honour of the Queen.

Enthusiasm was off the scale as they finished their day playing rounders together on the school’s field.

Helen Cook, school business manager and spokeswoman, said; ‘The school community has pulled together for our children to experience fun and happiness in a day full of pride in our queen and what she means to us all and the role she has modelled.’

The festivities were also wide spread at Mengham Infant School as pupils were invited to get in the spirit by turning up to school in royal dress, with one child embracing a royal Corgi costume.

The infant school had a celebratory lunch, with patriotic tunes setting the scene.

Andy Young, deputy head of Mengham Infant School, said: ‘Before half term children have been building up by learning a bit about the Queen’s reign.

‘I think the staff also got on the bandwagon.’

Rosy Raines, Hayling East representative and deputy mayor of Havant, attended the shindig.

Andy added that ‘the children were really excited to be able to come in.’

